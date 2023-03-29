Are you a big fan of Spacey Jane but haven’t been able to see them live yet? You’re in luck – the band have released a live video from their performance in Perth last year.

Back in August 2022, Spacey Jane hit Perth’s RAC Arena for a huge headline arena show. They performed tracks from across their career, including fan favourite “Hardlight”, which has been made available to everyone to watch online.

“Hardlight” featured on Spacey Jane’s second studio album Here Comes Everybody, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and earned the band a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards (they lost out to Amyl and the Sniffers’ Comfort to Me). Here Comes Everybody also received a nomination for Album Of The Year at last year’s J Awards (lost out to Gang of Youths’ angel in realtime.).

The band also released the deluxe edition of the chart-topping album, which features four bonus tracks including new single “Sorry Instead”.

Of the new single, frontman Caleb Harper said, “”Sorry Instead” only just missed out on making the album so it feels good to finally have it out in the world! I really like how dark the versus feel compared to the chorus and the woahhhh chants at the end were super fun in the studio with Ashton and Kon (Kersting).”

In other Spacey Jane news, the band are going on a massive regional tour of Australia in May, taking in stops in places like Gosford, Wollongong, Townsville, and Mackay. The tour will cap what’s been a whirlwind start to the year for the WA outfit. Spacey Jane landed an impressive six times on triple j’s Hottest 100last month: “Hardlight” (3), “It’s Been a Long Day” (5), “Sitting Up” (6), “Pulling Through” (25), “Yet” (40), and “Bothers Me” (75) all made the countdown.

Watch “Hardlight” by Spacey Jane live in Perth: