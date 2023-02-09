Spacey Jane are going on a massive regional tour of Australia.

Following 13 shows in the U.K. and Europe this month, the Western Australian indie rockers will return home for a regional run of dates in May and June.

Beginning in Wollongong on Wednesday, May 24th, the four-piece will visit spots like Rockhampton, Mackay, and Townsville before concluding the tour in Sunshine Coast on Wednesday, June 7th (see full dates below).

“Yep yep yep helloooo! hitting the road for some regional shows real soon – see you out there,” the band declared on social media today.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10th at 12pm AEDT via the band’s official website.

It’s been a whirlwind start to the year for Spacey Jane. The band landed an impressive six times on triple j’s Hottest 100 last month: ‘Hardlight’ (3), ‘It’s Been a Long Day’ (5), ‘Sitting Up’ (6), ‘Pulling Through’ (25), ‘Yet’ (40), and ‘Bothers Me’ (75) all made the countdown.

All six tracks came from their second studio album Here Comes Everybody, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and earned the band a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards (they lost out to Amyl and the Sniffers’ Comfort to Me). Here Comes Everybody also received a nomination for Album Of The Year at last year’s J Awards (lost out to Gang of Youths’ angel in realtime.).

Spacey Jane 2023 Regional Tour

Tickets available via spaceyjane.com.au

Wednesday 24 May

Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday 25 May

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Friday 26 May

NEX, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday 28 May

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday 31 May

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Thursday 1 June

Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Saturday 3 June

The Warehouse at The Mansfield, Townsville, QLD

Sunday 4 June

Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

Wednesday 7 June

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD