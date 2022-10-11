Dream Machine is heading overseas to Bali next year, and the festival’s bringing an impressive lineup of Australian artists along for the journey.
The 2023 edition will take place across eight beautiful beachfront resorts at Nusa Dua from June 8th to June 12th. And fans might want to look out their passport and book flights because some of the country’s best festival acts are set to perform.
Harvey Sutherland and Peking Duk will be hosting DJ sets, while Girl Talk U.S. DJ Girl Talk will also be spinning tunes.
Acclaimed indie rockers Spacey Jane will be there, as will rising star Sycco, beloved indie folk band Boy & Bear, and iconic Brisbane indie pop outfit San Cisco. You can check out the full lineup below.
Tickets for Dream Machine 2023 go on sale on Wednesday, October 19th at 12pm AEDT. The exclusive presale begins from Tuesday, October 18th at 6pm AEDT (sign up here).
Dream Machine was held in the Whitsundays in January, providing music fans with an unforgettable festival experience: an intimate holiday escape where lifelong friendships are made.
“Whether it’s in the pool or ocean during the day, one of the beach club parties by afternoon or the main island arena by night, Dream Machine is the ultimate indulgence,” the organisers say.
Dream Machine 2023
Presale begins Tuesday, October 18th (6pm AEDT)
General tickets on sale Wednesday, October 19th (12pm AEDT)
Full information on the festival can be found here
Thursday, June 8th-Monday, June 12th
Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
1300
Boy & Bear
Client Liaison
Girl Talk
Groove City
Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set)
Holy Holy
Hot Dub Time Machine
Illy
Jimi The Kween
L D R U
Mell Hall
Northeast Party House
Peking Duk (DJ Set)
San Cisco
Sideboob
Spacey Jane
Stace Cadet
Sycco
Tori Levett
Tyson O’Brien
Vera Blue
Winston Surfshirt