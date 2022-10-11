Dream Machine is heading overseas to Bali next year, and the festival’s bringing an impressive lineup of Australian artists along for the journey.

The 2023 edition will take place across eight beautiful beachfront resorts at Nusa Dua from June 8th to June 12th. And fans might want to look out their passport and book flights because some of the country’s best festival acts are set to perform.

Harvey Sutherland and Peking Duk will be hosting DJ sets, while Girl Talk U.S. DJ Girl Talk will also be spinning tunes.

Acclaimed indie rockers Spacey Jane will be there, as will rising star Sycco, beloved indie folk band Boy & Bear, and iconic Brisbane indie pop outfit San Cisco. You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for Dream Machine 2023 go on sale on Wednesday, October 19th at 12pm AEDT. The exclusive presale begins from Tuesday, October 18th at 6pm AEDT (sign up here).

Dream Machine was held in the Whitsundays in January, providing music fans with an unforgettable festival experience: an intimate holiday escape where lifelong friendships are made.

“Whether it’s in the pool or ocean during the day, one of the beach club parties by afternoon or the main island arena by night, Dream Machine is the ultimate indulgence,” the organisers say.

Dream Machine 2023

Presale begins Tuesday, October 18th (6pm AEDT)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, October 19th (12pm AEDT)

Full information on the festival can be found here

Thursday, June 8th-Monday, June 12th

Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

1300

Boy & Bear

Client Liaison

Girl Talk

Groove City

Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set)

Holy Holy

Hot Dub Time Machine

Illy

Jimi The Kween

L D R U

Mell Hall

Northeast Party House

Peking Duk (DJ Set)

San Cisco

Sideboob

Spacey Jane

Stace Cadet

Sycco

Tori Levett

Tyson O’Brien

Vera Blue

Winston Surfshirt