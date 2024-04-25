Whether or not you’re a fan of Australia’s thriving hardcore scene, Sydney’s Speed have become unfathomably popular, and increasingly harder to ignore in recent years.

Today, they announce their long-awaited debut album ‘Only One Mode’ via Last Ride Records and Flatspot Records releasing July 12th.

Introducing themselves with their 2019 EP ‘Demo 19’, it was 2022’s debut EP Gang Called Speed which stamped them as the new face of Australian hardcore, emphasising a strong sense of individuality through their image and sound which has helped usher in a refreshing change, but also new eyes to the genre.

Over the past few years, Speed have taken on the world, becoming one of the most exciting up-and-coming hardcore bands on both a global and local scale. Aside from their Australian headline tour last year a sold out debut US headline tour, Speed have also performed throughout Europe and Asia, announcing new UK dates for June on Monday at the famous Download Festival earlier this week, taking “100% Sydney ****” global.

And the hype is no joke. Last year, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker met up with the band backstage and rocked their band merch a couple days later while walking along Bondi Beach, causing local hysteria, but he’s hardly the only one paying attention.

Known fan Post Malone added ‘Not That Nice’ to the WWE 2K24 soundtrack which he curated, while also showing love to the band backstage while he was in the country last year.

Despite a large influx of fans and countless viral moments, it seems as if the momentum for Speed is only just starting to truly pick up, and it’s likely their impact on the hardcore scene may not be seen fully until years to come.

They’ve already left an irremovable mark on the local hardcore scene, but a debut album is likely to see the Speed-hype reach completely new heights and further elevate them as one of the faces of the Australian music scene.