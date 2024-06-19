SPEED’s debut album drop edges closer with the release of their final album single, “DON’T NEED”.

The track will feature on ONLY ONE MODE, which is set to arrive on July 12th. “DON’T NEED” is a powerful anthem that encapsulates the band’s commitment to everything hardcore, staying true to their roots.

“We’ve been going to hardcore shows and playing in bands for most of our lives now,” SPEED share. “When you do this long enough I guess you get a pretty good understanding of who you are, what you stand for and why you’re involved.

“Now, somewhat suddenly we have a lot more outsiders finding out about our culture for good or for worse. We don’t need you or anyone to tell us how to navigate that. Cus to us, the meaning is the same as it’s always been. We are hardcore kids in a hardcore band from Sydney, Australia.”

The accompanying video, directed by Jack Rudder, Thomas Elliott, and the band members themselves, showcases the high-energy of their live performances and the vibrant community that surrounds them (watch below).

Following the release of ONLY ONE MODE in July, SPEED will hit the road for a massive Australian album tour the following month, taking in stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below). They’ll be accompanied by several acts, including their British contemporaries High Vis, who released their own powerful anthem, “Mob DLA”, last week.

SPEED’s “DON’T NEED” is out now. ONLY ONE MODE is out July 12th via Last Ride Records (AUS) / Flatspot Records (US) (pre-save/pre-order here).

SPEED 2024 Australian Tour

With High Vis, Pain of Truth, Fuse + special guests tbc

Tickets available here

Thursday, August 22nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 29th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, August 30th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 31st

Unibar Outdoors, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, September 1st

Magnet House, Perth, WA