SPEED have unveiled “PEACE”, a track that balances the band’s trademark aggression with a raw undercurrent of reflection.

Ferocious riffs and relentless vocals collide with the weight of lived experience, amplified in a Thomas Elliott–directed video that showcases their unmatched live power.

The song is the first glimpse of ALL MY ANGELS, a three-track EP landing October 23rd via Last Ride Records (AUS/NZ) and Flatspot Records (worldwide).

Produced, recorded, and mixed by Elliott Gallart at The Chameleon Studios, ALL MY ANGELS is steeped in grief and resilience. Written in the aftermath of losing three close friends in just 18 months, the EP sees SPEED reflecting on loss while doubling down on their ethos of unconditional love and community.

“Three of our close friends passed away in 18 months,” vocalist Jem Siow says. “But, amidst this devastation, I was overcome with a deep sense of clarity and peace. Because, despite the abyss of questions of why and how, my clearest sense of calm lay in the certainty that the time we shared and invested in one another was underpinned by unfiltered honesty and unconditional love. Their lives were short, but I know our experiences together were lived with deep, meaningful intention, which has, in turn, empowered us with more meaning and purpose while we are still here. This sense of calm and focus exists like a sharpened, refined weapon at my disposal — poised to attack life and its many hurdles with precision and intention. And it has only been refined through the process of loss.”

SPEED — Jem Siow (vocals), Aaron Siow (bass), Josh Clayton (guitar), Dennis Vichidvongsa (guitar), and Kane Vardon (drums) — have spent the past year cementing their reputation as one of hardcore’s most vital live acts. Following the release of their acclaimed 2024 album ONLY ONE MODE, the band toured the US with Turnstile, Amyl & The Sniffers, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange, and Jane Remover, before joining Malevolence across Europe with Dying Wish and Psycho-Frame.

The group featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 series, while their debut album, ONLY ONE MODE, landed at No. 19 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Top 100 Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list. It also won the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album category at the ARIA Awards.

SPEED were also nominated in the Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards in the Readers’ Choice category.

Australian fans will get their chance to experience “PEACE” live when SPEED return home this December for Rolling Sets Festival. Tickets are on sale now via gangcalledspeed.com

“PEACE” by SPEED is available now via Last Ride Records.