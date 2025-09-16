RESTRICTED Returns to Home Soil for Spilt Milk 2025

Spilt Milk has added a string of local talents from each city to its lineup, as well as hard-techno hero RESTRICTED across all dates.

Returning to home soil after a huge run across Europe and America, RESTRICTED will bring his high-intensity set to the Basquiat Stage in all cities. Billed by his mantra “all about the energy”, he has cemented his status as one of the most talked about names in the new wave of hard dance.

RESTRICTED has shut down festival stages like the latest Insomniac’s Dreamstate in Sydney and has dropped viral tracks that have racked up millions of streams.

His addition to the Spilt Milk lineup follows the launch of triple j Unearthed’s competition for a local act in each city to perform alongside some of the biggest artists on the planet, with winners to be announced next month.

Each city will also feature rising local talent. Ballarat will see Isgwan, Larissa Lambert, Lewis Love, Party McCarty, Ruby Lou and Tom Nethersole take to the stage, while Don Darkoe, Namesake and Spici Water are set to perform in Perth.

The likes of Eldest, Jeb b2b Dimsim, Smartcasual, Sonic Reducer, Sophie Edwards and Zacattacq round out the lineup in Canberra, while Ixaras, JJ4k, Kessin, Sadboy., Shimmy and Trance Mums close out the run in Gold Coast.

They join a mammoth lineup for Spilt Milk’s comeback year. Rap icon Kendrick Lamar will headline the regional touring festival this December in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast. This year has already been a monumental year for the Compton rapper, who picked up a string of Grammy Awards and performed one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

Joining Kendrick at the event is fellow rapper Doechii who will be making her first Australian trip since picking up the Grammy for Best Rap Album this year. Doechii’s song “Anxiety” reached #1 on the ARIA Chart, a recording that samples Gotye and Kimbra’s global hit from 2011, “Somebody That I Used to Know”, a multiple Grammy Award winner that logged eight weeks atop the national chart.

A number of international and local favourites have been confirmed on the bill this year including Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, Chance Peña, The Rions, d4vd, Mia Wray, and Ninajirachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spilt Milk (@spiltmilk_au)

The demand for tickets was expected given the stellar lineup, and after Spilt Milk cancelled its 2024 event mid-last year, which came as a shock to many. Spilt Milk 2025 is no doubt welcome news for Australian festivalgoers who have been dealt several other blows already this year, with major shows like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo also being axed.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here.”