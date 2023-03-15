Pop megastar Lizzo has been revealed as the headliner of Splendour In The Grass 2023, with more lineup announcements imminent.

The reveal may come as a surprise to some, with the festival traditionally eschewing chart-toppers in favour of local and independent acts.

Here’s everyone who’s been confirmed so far, with more updates as they’re made available:

Lizzo

Announcing a household name such as the Grammy-winning “About Damn Time” hitmaker warranted its own press release on Tuesday, promising a complete schedule of artists in the coming days.

Some punters have suggested the likes of Foo Fighters, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes as potential performers, as all acts are scheduled to play Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on the same weekend. The two festivals have a history of sharing similar lineups, serving as a more attractive financial proposition for touring talent.

For those on the rumour bandwagon, you can see the lineup for Fuji Rock Festival here.

The dates for this year’s Splendour in the Grass were confirmed earlier this month. Following a troubled 2022 edition, Splendour’s organisers will welcome music fans to North Byron Parklands on the weekend of Friday, July 21st-Sunday, July 23rd.

Splendour’s first ticket release sale will begin on Thursday, March 23rd at 9am AEDT (sign up here).

“After 20 editions of mosh pits, memorable moments, thought-provoking panels, iconic live music and yes, mud, Splendour is ready to welcome you back to North Byron Parklands in 2023 for a cracking celebration,” the official press release stated.

Splendour will be hoping for a return to form this year, with the 2022 edition falling foul of difficult weather conditions. That led organisers to finally apologise earlier this month, while also revealing planned improvements to the 2023 edition.

In a lengthy statement shared on Splendour’s official website, co-founders Paul Piticco and Jessica Ducrou insisted the 2022 edition of the festival was “the most challenging and difficult year ever.”

“While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry,” the statement continued.