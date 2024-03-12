Rejoice, live music fans: the Splendour in the Grass 2024 lineup has arrived.

The iconic festival will head to North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 1st, with onsite camping available from Wednesday, July 17th.

The lineup, revealed today, is packed with some incredible artists, from homegrown talent such as G Flip, Tash Sultana, and the one and only Kylie Minogue (exclusive performance).

There’s also plenty of acclaimed overseas acts, including Fontaines D.C. (exclusive performance), The Last Dinner Party, Viagra Boys, Arcade Fire, and many more.

You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 31st at 9am AEDT via Moshtix. There are also several pre-sales taking place this year: the Splendour Members pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 14th at 9am AEDT, the Locals pre-sale (in person from Byron Bay Community Centre and online) begins on Sunday, March 17th at 10am AEDT, the PYP pre-sale begins on Monday, March 18th at 9am AEDT, the Optus pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 19th at 9am AEDT, and the TikTok pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 20th at 9am AEDT.

Splendour in the Grass recovered from the notorious ‘Splendour in the Mud’ in 2022 with a successful 2023 edition.

“I think I can speak for every Splendour in the Grass 2023 festivalgoer when I say: that was a big weekend,” hailed Tone Deaf‘s review last year.

“Despite marginally lower numbers than usual, attendees and performers were out in full force. The size of the festival was nothing short of a small town with all your favourite foods, drinks and brands. One could actually dislike live music – if that was even possible – and still find plenty to keep them occupied.”

Splendour in the Grass 2024 Lineup

Ticket information via splendourinthegrass.com

Friday, July 19th

KYLIE exclusive, G FLIP, TURNSTILE exclusive, TASH SULTANA, OMAR APOLLO, PARTIBOI69, ANGIE MCMAHON, VIAGRA BOYS, ISOXO, CONFIDENCE MAN, OTOBOKE BEAVER, ALLDAY, A.B. ORIGINAL, YARD ACT, TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS, JK-47, LEISURE, KITA ALEXANDER, SKELETEN, RADIO FREE ALICE, BECCA HATCH, NICK WARD, TRIPLE J UNEARTHED. MIX UP DJS: DAMEEEELA, BASCHOE, REENIE. THE FOREST: ANTHONY PAPPA, WONGO, MORGAZMK, MILES JACKSON, ARYA, DATA ROAMING, K DIZZY. RAINBOW BAR: GIRLTHING DJS: ELLIE D, SIDEBOOBACQUI CUNNINGHAM, KRISSY JAMAN, YVNGCWEED, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ ARGONAUT & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS INCLUDING DAPHNE GAYE, DAYTONA, FEMBOT XYZ, JUSTIN TELIQURE, LUNA THICC, MISSY MATRIIX, STEFANI STEFANII, SARAH PROBLEM-HOE, TAMME PONDS. SMIRNOFF BAR: REPTILE

Saturday, July 20th

FUTURE exclusive, YEAT, HAYDEN JAMES, FONTAINES D.C. exclusive, LIZZY MCALPINE, TONES AND I, THE LAST DINNER PARTY, THE PRESETS (DJ SET), POND, BOYWITHUKE, MIDDLE KIDS, BEDDY RAYS, SWIM, COCO & CLAIR CLAIR, MICHAEL MARCAGI, FLOODLIGHTS, RONA., THE DREGGS, TEENAGE JOANS, GOOD NEIGHBOURS, RUM JUNGLE, WILLO, MISS KANINNA, LOGAN. MIX UP DJS: NAYNAY, NAYCAB. THE FOREST:GROUCH, MARNiE, MEGAPIXEL, ISH K, SophDexx, LUCIDREAM, JustTim, CAMILA ROSA. RAINBOW BAR:POOF DOOF DJS: ARGONAUT, DOLLY LLAMA, NIC HOLLAND, JIMI THE KWEEN, YVNGCWEED, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ ARGONAUT & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS. SMIRNOFF BAR:CLUB CTRL

Sunday, July 21st

ARCADE FIRE, GIRL IN RED, BABY GRAVY (YUNG GRAVY X BBNO$), ROYEL OTIS, DJ SEINFELD exclusive, THE KILLS, TV GIRL, THELMA PLUM, FLETCHER, POLARIS, EYEDRESS, SOFIA KOURTESIS, SAM ALFRED, PACIFIC AVENUE, ERIKA DE CASIER, GRENTPEREZ, DANNY OCEAN, OLD MERVS, PARIS PALOMA, 6 SENSE, THE SLINGERS, Vv PETE, BELAIR LIP BOMBS, TRIPLE J UNEARTHED. MIX UP DJS: JHASSIC & RAKISH, BRIA. THE FOREST OPIUO, GODLANDS, KÄSE KOCHEN, GROUCH IN DUB (solo), APRIL KERRY, SURGE, CROOKS, FarfetchD, SMISH, WREN. RAINBOW BAR: TRANS GLAMORÉ DJS: JACQUI CUNNINGHAM, VICTORIA ANTHONY, YVNGCWEED, ARGONAUT, DOLLY LLAMA, ELLIE D, DRAG BRUNCH LIPSYNC FOR YOUR LIFE W/ DJ NIC HOLLAND & THE RAINBOW BAR SUPERSTARS. SMIRNOFF BAR: NO TOMORROW

PLUS THURSDAY NIGHT WITH RAINBOW BAR: JIMI THE KWEEN, KRISSY JAMAN, VICTORIA ANTHONY

SMIRNOFF BAR: SUMMER LOVER