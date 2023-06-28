Splendour in the Grass has confirmed several exciting replacement artists for this year’s festival.

Following the departure of Slowthai and Rainbow Kitten Surprise from the 2023 lineup, Danny Brown and Thelma Plum have been added to the bill.

One of the most uncompromising artists of his era, Brown will head to Splendour for an exclusive Australian performance. The Detroit rapper will come to the country on the back of his acclaimed collaboration album with JPEGMAFIA, Scaring the Hoes, which earned wide acclaim for its production style.

Brisbane singer-songwriter Plum won’t have to travel as far as Brown to perform at Splendour. She’ll perform songs from her 2022 EP Meanjin, a love letter to her hometown that garnered multiple ARIA nominations. Two of the EP’s songs, “Backseat of My Mind” and “The Brown Snake”, also placed well on triple j’s Hottest 100 2022.

Lewis Capaldi, meanwhile, won’t be appearing at Splendour anymore, following his cancellation of his 2023 touring schedule as he aims to look after his mental and physical health. The Splendour organisers are currently considering options for the Scottish singer’s replacement.

You can check out the full Splendour in the Grass 2023 lineup below. Lizzo, IDLES, Arlo Parks, and Little Simz are just some of the other impressive names on the bill.

Splendour in the Grass 2023