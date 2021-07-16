Hitting your personal screens at the end of the month, Splendour In The Grass brings us an entirely new virtual festival – Splendour XR.

It’s been a bit hard to have a solid state of live music lately, what with lockdowns always looming over our heads. That’s why Splendour In The Grass has come up with a brilliant new virtual festival to take the worries away, and fill us up with a heap of good, live content. Introducing Splendour XR.

With around 50 artists in tow, Splendour XR is set to be an online festival like none other. Not only will there be live sets by each artist (who have even curated their sets specifically for this festival), but they’ve created an entire virtual universe complete with yoga at the Global Village.

Kicking off Saturday, July 24th, and lasting until Sunday, July 25th, Splendour XR will be available via the screen of your choice, whether that be on your mobile, tablet, computer, or even your virtual reality headset.

Aiming for the festival replicate the real-life Splendour experience as best it can, the virtual festival will be operate live, and tuned specifically to a single timezone – our tried and true AEST, meaning that the first artist is set to hit the virtual stage at 12PM, with the final headliner wrapping up around 2AM.

Worried that you’ll miss something if you need a bit of a break or have work obligations? Splendour XR has everything under control, and will be hosting the video content on demand for seven days following the event, but if you’re keen to experience the virtual world then you’ll have to tune in on the day.

Need a little help navigating your must-see list? Let us walk you through seven of Splendour XR’s guest artists, and get pumped for one of the most unique virtual festivals to hit the screens.

Check out Splendour XR:

1. Tash Sultana

If you haven’t had a chance to see Tash Sultana perform, then you’re truly missing out. With the ingenious use of loop pedals, countless instruments, veritable charisma and a heap of great dance moves in their arsenal, Tash’s multi-instrument talent will absolutely floor you. You can’t just imagine their talent, but have to see it first-hand as they move across the stage like lightening, switching from instrument to instrument with ease.

Check out ‘Pretty Lady’ by Tash Sultana:

2. The Killers

Las Vegas alt-rock giants The Killers literally emit pure energy when they put on a set. With their ever-popular ‘Mr. Brightside’, don’t be surprised if you start singing along via your virtual reality headset when they grace the stage. Considering they have a concept album on the way in August, you’ve also got the potential of hearing a few new tunes.

Check out ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers:

3. Denzel Curry

American rapper Denzel Curry is nothing short of wonderful, especially when it comes to his live sets. We all know the brilliance he can shine due to his truly intense Like A Version performance of ‘Bulls On Parade’, but to witness it – plus his other hits like ‘Clout Cobain’ and ‘Ultimate’ – is a truly special moment. Pair this with a bit of virtual reality, and it’s certainly going to be absolutely unmissable.

Check out ‘Gook’ by Denzel Curry:

4. Khalid

With two albums, one EP, and a massive amount of singles under his belt, you better bet that Khalid’s set made just for Splendour XR will be filled to the brim with good vibes. With some of his songs streaming in the billions via Spotify, you’d be remiss if you didn’t catch his set that could include his killer songs ‘Silence’ or ‘Young Dumb & Broke‘.

Check out ‘Better’ by Khalid:

5. Charli XCX

English singer-songwriter Charli XCX is something of a wild child of the music scene, so you best believe that she’ll be bringing the good vibes when it comes to Splendour XR. With her mesmerising electropop style, you can anticipate having a bit of a groove while you rock out in front of your screen. Heck, just turn on a few strobe lights and have yourself a good, ol’ fashioned rave at home.

Check out ‘Break The Rules’ by Charli XCX:

6. Spacey Jane

Indie rock outfit Spacey Jane hail from Perth, and absolutely raise the bar when it comes to a live set. With their first album, Sunlight, out only last year, and a good amount of singles and EPs in tow, Spacey Jane bring a breezy, heartfelt aspect to the festival, and are surely not ones to be missed.

Check out ‘Lots Of Nothing’ by Spacey Jane:

Splendour XR

Day One:

KHALID

CHVRCHES

DENZEL CURRY

DUKE DUMONT

TASH SULTANA

MASKED WOLF

RUSS MILLIONS

BAND OF HORSES

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

LITTLE SIMZ

AURORA

DUNE RATS

SKEGSS

PINK SWEAT$

VERA BLUE

CLIENT LIAISON

GRIFF

POND

METHYL ETHEL

THE CHATS

TAYLA PARX

TRIPLE ONE

CAT & CALMELL

KING STINGRAY

SOUTHERN RIVER BAND

Day Two:

KILLERS

CHARLI XCX

VANCE JOY

THE AVALANCHES

2MANYDJS

GRIMES METAVERSE (SUPER BETA)

OF MONSTERS AND MEN

KAYTRANADA

JUNGLE

BLACK PUMAS

WHAT SO NOT

HOT DUB TIME MACHINE

MILLENNIUM PARADE

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

OCEAN ALLEY

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

SINÉAD HARNETT

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

SPACEY JANE

CROOKED COLOURS

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

WAFIA

AVIVA

THE SNUTS

BAND-MAID

ZIGGY RAMO

GRETTA RAY

Saturday, July 24th-Sunday, July 25th

Online via Splendour XR

Tickets: via Splendour XR’s website