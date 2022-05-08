Anticipation for the new Kendrick Lamar album is already at fever pitch and Spotify has added to this by leaking one of the album’s songs early.

As discovered by @hiiipowers, a Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) Twitter account, the streaming platform mistakenly confirmed the rapper will be releasing ‘The Heart Part 5’ shortly. “Kendrick Lamar is back. Stream ‘The Heart Part 5’ on This Is Kendrick Lamar,” it said on Spotify very briefly.

Several eagle-eyed viewers spotted the mistake before it was taken down, however, with many now believing the song must be dropping soon. Kendrick’s new website oklama also contained a reserved page for ‘The Heart’, adding to the mystery.

With his new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers scheduled for release on Friday, May 13th, just a few days away, Kendrick surely won’t be happy about the Spotify mistake.

Kendrick previously purposefully used Spotify to tease fans about his new album. Back in February, he updated his profile picture on the streaming platform for the first time since last October when six leaked songs came out.

That was followed last week when the rapper seemingly indicated that his new release would be a double album, posting a photo on his website featuring a book called Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers accompanied by two burned CDs. One CD had “MORALE” scrawled on it while the other CD had “STEPPERS” written on it, leading fans to think that a double album is on the way (and, using that logic, also a book?).

This will be Kendrick’s final album with TDE, as he confirmed in a 2021 blog post. “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most,” he wrote back then. “The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is set for release on Friday, May 13th, 2022.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

🚨Spotify has mistakenly confirmed Kendrick Lamar will be releasing 'The Heart Part 5' shortly. – Kendrick's new website oklama also has a reserved page for 'The Heart' pic.twitter.com/ytQqy7S4lR — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 8, 2022