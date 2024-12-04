After weeks of anticipation (and plenty of “when is Wrapped dropping?” tweets), Spotify Wrapped 2024 has finally arrived to spill the beans on our listening habits.

Whether you spent the year crying to Taylor Swift, dancing to Dom Dolla, or explaining why The Wiggles are on your playlist (again), this year’s stats are equal parts fascinating and mildly embarrassing.

Taylor Swift dominated (shocker!), taking the title of Australia’s most-streamed artist for the second year in a row, with her epic album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology leading the pack, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft followed closely, securing the second and third spots, respectively. Benson Boone’s soul-crushing “Beautiful Things” was Australia’s most-streamed song – cue tears and late-night feels.

When it came to local legends, The Wiggles proved their timelessness as the most-streamed Aussie act. Following them were chart kings like The Kid LAROI, Vance Joy, and RÜFÜS DU SOL, making it clear Aussie talent is thriving.

Speaking of thriving, The Kid LAROI had a massive global year, becoming the most newly discovered Aussie artist outside our borders, while Troye Sivan and Chase Atlantic maintained their status as international favourites in the APAC region.

Dom Dolla and CYRIL continued to lead Australia’s dance music domination, with hits like “Saving Up” and “Stumblin’ In” securing their spots on the top local tracks list. Dance music continues to be an Australian powerhouse, second only to pop music as our most exported genre of music.

Spotify’s Ben Watts said, “Dance music remains Australia’s musical juggernaut, solidifying its position as a leading export genre while making waves on the home front. This year, standout tracks from Dom Dolla and CYRIL have climbed into the top local tracks, reflecting the incredible momentum of these two artists. Both have enjoyed a phenomenal year, captivating audiences locally and internationally as they continue their remarkable rise.”

Vance Joy’s beloved anthem “Riptide” still holds us in its indie-folk chokehold, taking the crown as Australia’s most-streamed local track.

Podcasts? We couldn’t get enough. The Joe Rogan Experience held onto its No. 1 spot, but shows like The Diary of a CEO and Huberman Lab made strong plays for our commutes. True crime die-hards kept Casefile in the mix, while Call Her Daddy brought the chaos and drama we love. Audiobooks also had their moment, with Prince Harry’s Spare topping the list.

So, what’s in your Spotify Wrapped this year? Whether you’re embracing your most-streamed song or trying to explain away the Wiggles in your top five, one thing’s for sure: 2024’s soundtrack was unforgettable.

You can check out the official 2024 Wrapped hub on Spotify’s For the Record blog for all the details on this year’s official Top Lists, brand campaign, user and creator experiences, and Global Listening Trends.

