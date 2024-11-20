Taylor Swift may appear on Kendrick Lamar’s next album, according to French DJ and producer DJ Snake.

In a recent interview, DJ Snake claimed Swift is involved in Kendrick’s new project. While his credibility is debatable, it’s interesting that both artists collaborated with Jack Antonoff this year. DJ Snake also revealed he previewed music with Rihanna’s team last summer and shared Selena Gomez’s unreleased 2016 demo of “Let Me Love You”.

This speculation comes amid ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick. Earlier this year, Drake took a shot at his rival on “Taylor Made Freestyle”, mocking his feature on Swift’s “Bad Blood” remix with the line, “Make another one for the Swifties.”

The feud sparked strong reactions from critics. Vulture observed, “Kendrick really hates that man,” suggesting Drake should “enter witness protection.” Meanwhile, Pitchfork noted Kendrick’s sharp delivery, writing, “He sounds like he’s been waiting years for this moment.‘I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress,’ he raps; cliché, but it works because he sounds like he really means it.”

If DJ Snake’s comments hold up, Kendrick might be preparing to answer Drake’s taunt in style.

Watch clips below.

Taylor Swift is featured on Kendrick Lamar’s next album, according to DJ Snake. pic.twitter.com/a532r3neKi Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) November 19, 2024

🚨 RIRI NEW MUSIC 🚨: DJ Snake revealed that Rihanna’s team met with him last summer to preview music. While the direction was unclear, they loved the vibes of his track Diana with Hamza. 👀 #R9 pic.twitter.com/4ZXpORAqgQ — desperado (@neviiboi) November 19, 2024

In other Kendrick news, the critically lauded rapper is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9th, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The announcement comes three years after Kendrick’s guest appearance during Dr. Dre’s halftime performance. The NFL, alongside Roc Nation and Apple Music, confirmed this highly anticipated news just as the 2024 season commenced (as per Rolling Stone).