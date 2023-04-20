Springtime is returning to Surfers Paradise in September with a stellar lineup.

Springtime will bring three days of live, music, arts, entertainment, and skateboarding to he Gold Coast beach from Friday, September 1st until Sunday, September 3rd. And best of all, it’s totally free.

On the Friday night, Bag Raiders will kick things off in style with an energetic DJ set. New Zealand pop singer-songwriter BENEE will headline the following night, with beloved Aussie singer-songwriter Matt Corby leading Sunday’s bill.

Babe Rainbow, Eliza & the Delusionals, and Sycco are some of the other festival favourites featuring on the 2023 lineup, while Springtime has also attracted some of the country’s finest rising talent, including grentperez, bella amor, and Betty Taylor.

There will also be plenty of skateboarding action taking place at the Vans Skate Plaza, a pop-up beachfront skatepark that will host the official Vans Skate Team throughout the weekend. And Shock Therapy Arts are also returning in 2023 with a brand-new interactive performance installation.

“We are pumped to be bringing SPRINGTIME back in 2023 for more good times and an unmissable lineup of incredible homegrown artists, “ said festival director Mark Duckworth. “We created this festival to showcase the very best of Australia’s contemporary artists as well as to celebrate and support the musical talent right here in our own backyard on the Gold Coast”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Springtime 2023

September 1st-3rd

Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets available via springtimegc.com.au

Lineup

Bag Raiders (Friday)

BENEE (Saturday)

Matt Corby (Sunday)

Babe Rainbow

Boo Seeka

Eliza & the Delusionals

grentperez

Austin Mackay

bella amor

Betty Taylor

Big Fuzz

Bill Durry

Chutney

Dizzy Days

Daste.

Girl & Girl

Greatest Hits

Jason Van Miert

Lemaire

Matonii

Sablo

Mitch Santiago

N’Jaane

Pure Milk

Radolescent

The Vultures

Taleena

Tomorrow’s Forecast

YB.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.