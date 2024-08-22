In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, the multifaceted musician dives deep into the collaborations that helped shape her newest work, particularly highlighting the influence and contribution of fellow creatives to her seventh album, including Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl.

“Dave Grohl is a buddy, and he is everything you want him to be,” Clark shares.

“When I was working on a couple of songs, I just thought, ‘What if Dave Grohl played on this fucking song?’ And then I remembered, oh wait, I can actually ask him. He was totally down, so generous, and cool. He just came over to my studio and killed it,” the singer-songwriter told the publication.

For St. Vincent, the collaboration with Grohl was not just a star-studded feature but a deeply personal full-circle moment. “He’s the best. I wouldn’t be playing if it wasn’t for the music of Dave Grohl and Nirvana,” she reflects. “So it was really a full-circle moment.”

But Grohl wasn’t the only artist to leave a mark on All Born Screaming.

Clark also enlisted the talents of Cate Le Bon, who played bass on the album’s title track. “Cate’s one of my best friends and, honestly, my favourite modern songwriter,” she says. “I was really close to being done with the record but felt burnt out, so I brought Cate in to play bass and sing on some songs. Her perspective was so refreshing and helpful.”

In addition to Grohl and Le Bon, the album also features contributions from musicians like Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, and Justin Meldal-Johnsen, among others. The collaborations, while adding layers to the music, are still very much filtered through Clark’s distinct artistic vision in her first self-produced opus.

“I’ve been recording myself since I was 14, so having a studio and being the first and final filter for the material is second nature to me,” Clark explains. “It’s how I learned to arrange and write, and it’s also how I keep my voice at the centre of everything, even when collaborating with artists I deeply respect.”

As St. Vincent prepares to bring All Born Screaming to Australian shores this November, the anticipation is palpable.

“There’s something about touring Australia that never really feels like work,” St. Vincent said. “It’s such an easy, cosy place to be. The people are lovely, the coffee is great, and the food is fresh. You’re on a beach vacation, but somehow, you’re also being paid to do what you love.”

The multi-award-winning artist will perform in some of the country’s most iconic venues, including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Ballarat’s Her Majesty’s Theatre. These performances are part of the ALWAYS LIVE series, supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria and Frontier Touring,