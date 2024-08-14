St. Vincent is heading back to Australia this November.
Tickets for the St Kilda and Ballarat shows go on sale Monday, August 19th, at 10am local time via Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access early tickets starting Friday, August 16th, at 10am local time.
St. Vincent’s shows are part of the newly announced ALWAYS LIVE 2024, which returns to Victoria for a massive 17-day celebration of live music from November 22nd to December 8th.
ALWAYS LIVE will feature over 289 artists, including Jack White, Roísín Murphy (IRE), The Offspring (USA), Tina Arena, and Missy Higgins, with 35% of the events in regional Victoria.
For more details on tickets for 'An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent', visit alwayslive.com.au.
In other St. Vincent news, she recently shared with Kerrang! the 10 songs that changed her life, for better or worse. When asked to name the worst song ever written, St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – chose “Daughters” by John Mayer.
For tickets and more info, visit ALWAYS LIVE.
St. Vincent 2024 Australian Shows
Presented by ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring
Monday, November 25th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Tuesday, November 26th
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat, VIC
Tickets: hermaj.com