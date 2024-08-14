St. Vincent is heading back to Australia this November.

The indie singer-songwriter will bring her ‘All Born Screaming Tour’ to Victoria for her first shows here since 2018. Catch her at St Kilda’s Palais Theatre on Monday, November 25th, and at Ballarat’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday, November 26th. She’ll also host ‘An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent’ at Crown Aviary on Thursday, November 28th, where 250 fans can enjoy a live Q&A and exclusive performance. This announcement comes with the release of her new album All Born Screaming, featuring singles like “Broken Man,” “Flea,” and “Big Time Nothing.” The album was produced with contributions from Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, and others.

Tickets for the St Kilda and Ballarat shows go on sale Monday, August 19th, at 10am local time via Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access early tickets starting Friday, August 16th, at 10am local time.

St. Vincent’s shows are part of the newly announced ALWAYS LIVE 2024, which returns to Victoria for a massive 17-day celebration of live music from November 22nd to December 8th.

ALWAYS LIVE will feature over 289 artists, including Jack White, Roísín Murphy (IRE), The Offspring (USA), Tina Arena, and Missy Higgins, with 35% of the events in regional Victoria.

For more details on tickets for ‘An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent’, visit alwayslive.com.au.

In other St. Vincent news, she recently shared with Kerrang! the 10 songs that changed her life, for better or worse. When asked to name the worst song ever written, St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – chose “Daughters” by John Mayer.

St. Vincent 2024 Australian Shows

Presented by ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring

Monday, November 25th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketmaster