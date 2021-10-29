Steel Panther might be known for their humour but they’re very serious when it comes to finding their new bassist.

The rockers posted a last call for submissions on their social media yesterday. “Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next bassist for Steel Panther? You’ve got just a few more days to get your submission in to prove it!!” they said on Instagram.

“We have been absolutely OVERWHELMED by the number of submissions we’ve received and we can’t thank you all enough for taking the time to share your talent with us. We see you. We appreciate you. We appreciate your patience.”

According to their official website, it couldn’t be simpler to become the band’s new bassist. As long as you qualify for the first step, “be bitchin”, all you then have to do is upload two videos: one of you playing any Steel Panther song and another introducing you to the band, explaining why you should be their new bassist.

Formed in 2000, Steel Panther are known as one of the rock music’s premiere party bands, combining hard rock playing with humorous parody elements.

Their last album, 2019’s Heavy Metal Rules, reached number 13 on the ARIA Album Chart. That was the band’s last album to feature bassist Lexxi Foxx. The band do currently have a bassist on tour with them, Rikki Dazzle, although it’s unclear what’s going on with him in the future.

Steel Panther are also set to hit Australia and New Zealand in late 2022 for their rescheduled ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ tour. Just think – that could be you shredding onstage during that tour.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to join Steel Panther, you can find full submission details here.

Check out ‘Death To All But Metal’ by Steel Panther: