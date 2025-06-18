Welsh rock royalty Stereophonics have added a second Fremantle show to their upcoming Australia Spring Tour 2025, marking their long-awaited return to Australian stages after six years.

The newly announced show, locked in for Friday, October 24th at Fremantle Prison, joins an already stacked run that includes Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and a second Fremantle show the following night. The tour promises a career-spanning set packed with classics like “Dakota”, “Have A Nice Day”, “Maybe Tomorrow”, “C’est La Vie”, and “A Thousand Trees”, plus fresh cuts from their 13th studio album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait.

Frontman Kelly Jones says fans can expect the kind of escape only a rock show can provide. “It’s going to be a good night out,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “People are going to go away singing and feeling better than they did coming in there. And that’s the whole point, really. Two hours of escape.”

Stereophonics haven’t lost their appetite for the road. The 2025 world tour will see them play to over 600,000 fans globally, including two sold-out stadium shows in their native Cardiff. Jones remains fired up about what lies ahead: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, makes me so excited. We should make a new album… oh wait… we already did that! See ya there for more good times… TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Tickets for the second Fremantle date go on sale with the general tickets for all shows on Thursday, June 19th at 12pm local time via livenation.com.au.

Stereophonics 2025 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday, June 19th, 12pm (local)

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Friday, October 17th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, October 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Monday, October 20th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday, October 24th (NEW SHOW)

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday, October 25th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle