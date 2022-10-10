Due to overwhelming demand, Steve Lacy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian tour.

The genre-hopping artist announced the headline tour late last month, with three dates across the country confirmed.

After the Melbourne and Sydney shows sold out within minutes – even after upgrading to larger venues – a further show in the latter city has now been added on Sunday, November 27th.

Tickets to the newly announced Sydney show are on sale now, as are tickets to Brisbane’s upgraded Riverstage show on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Lacy’s Australian tour leg – his first tour of the country since early 2020 – follows the release of his critically acclaimed second studio album Gemini Rights, which reached number seven on the US Billboard 200 and number 13 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Written, produced, and played mostly by himself, the record marked a massive leap forward for Lacy. It spawned the huge single “Bad Habit”, which recently became the first song to simultaneously top Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart and the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart, further proof of the artist’s genre versatility.

In a highly enthusiastic review, Rolling Stone hailed Gemini Rights as “a 10-song tight collection of rock and R&B, funk and jazz, psych and hip-hop that’s as warm and airy as the cusp of summer, when Geminis are born.”

Throughout his career, Lacy’s also collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole, Vampire Weekend, Thundercats, and Kendrick Lamar.

Steve Lacy 2022 Australian Tour

Tuesday, November 22nd (SOLD OUT)

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 23rd (UPGRADED VENUE)

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, November 27th (NEW SHOW)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Monday, November 28th (SOLD OUT)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW