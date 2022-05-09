Just a few weeks after releasing their new album Lekkerboy, Sticky Fingers have announced a national headline tour.

Beginning with a hometown Sydney show on July 9th, the rockers will visit Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth before finishing the tour in Melbourne on July 30th (see full dates below). “Australia we can’t wait! Get ‘em while you can,” the band announced on social media.

Presale is available now for fans signed up to the Sticky Fingers mailing list. General sale will begin on Thursday, May 12th at 10am local time.

Sticky Fingers released their fifth studio album Lekkerboy on April 22nd. Originally titled We Can Make the World Glow, the Sydney rockers changed the title to Lekkerboy, the Dutch phrase for “tasty”. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Yours to Keep, which reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart.

The album was written during the pandemic, the first period of time the band were isolated from each other in 13 years. “Even when the world stops our story keeps unravelling and we’re good at capturing that story,” said Beaker. “Lekkerboy is open to your own interpretation and the poetry is left for the taking…But for me this album is raw and already feels nostalgic – It’s fucking big and full of heart.”

“The momentum was too strong and the resulting recording sessions at the Grove further affirmed how massive all these songs were,” Freddy added. “Lekkerboy is our biggest and longest album yet which I know fans have been gaggin for. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved, and I can’t wait to take it to the world. It’s time to bop!”

Sticky Fingers Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, July 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, July 14th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, July 15th

The Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, July 23rd

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, July 30th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC