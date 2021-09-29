Strawberry Fields has unveiled the lineup for the forthcoming 12th edition of the festival.
The festival will head to Tocumwal for two weekends over March 25-27 and April 1-3. All tickets sold out in 60 seconds back in January, without a lineup and in the middle of the pandemic.
Festival organisers have expressed their gratitude towards fans and all those involved in the operation, “We’re so grateful to our fans, artists, staff and Tocumwal for enduring with us over the past 18 months of constant uncertainty and pivots,” says co-promoter Tara Benney in a statement.
“It’s clear how desperate everyone is for the opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy music and art again. We take this responsibility seriously, and will be doing everything in our power to deliver an unforgettable experience.”
The lineup for Strawberry Fields 2022 has finally dropped, you can check it out in all its glory below.
Strawberry Fields
12th Edition
Tocumwal, NSW
25 – 27 March & 1 – 3 April 2022
Weekend 1 Lineup
30/70
Ajak Kwai
Akosia
Aria
Ayebatonye
Baker Boy
Black Jesus Experience
Cinta T
Close Counters
Cut Copy [DJ Set]
Dean Turnley
Digital Afrika
DJ Bertie
DJ Luv You
DJ PGZ
Donny Benet
Doppel
Doppel & Child
Eden Burns
FHUO pres. Fia Fiell, Louis McCoy, Raag & Rev Lon
FOSHE
Glass Beams
Havana Meets Kingston
Honeysmack
IN2STELLAR
IZY
Kee’ahn
King Stingray
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Market Memories
Merve
Moe Aloha
Mood Swing & Chevy Bass
Moontide Ensemble
Nomadic Rhythms
OJ KUSH
Rona
Roy Blues
Sleep D
SO.Crates
Sriracha
Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, Water Streets
Surprise Chef
Suseri
The New Language
The Regime
Tornado Wallace
Uone
Wax’o Paradiso
Weekend 2 Lineup
Adriana
Akosia
Bec Grenfell
Big Susan
Boogs
Cinta T
Close Counters
Digital Afrika
DJ Luv You
Don Glori
Donny Benet
Ehsan Gelsi pres. The Oolluu
FHUO pres. Aera, Chomley, Louis McCoy & Sophie Macalister.
Hiatus Kaiyote
Ignaysh
IN2STELLAR
IZY
Jack Nelson
Jennifer Loveless
King Sally
King Stingray
Luke Vecchio
Manchild b2b Miss Goldie
Merve
Moktar
Mood Swing & Chevy Bass
Moontide Ensemble
Mr Pitiful
OJ KUSH
Roy Blues
Sam Alfred
SHOUSE & the Communitas Choir
Sleep D
SO.Crates
SOJU Gang
Steve Ward
Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, JK-47, Paul Gorrie
Sunnyside
Surprise Chef
Tahina Arena
The Journey
The Regime
The Rookies pres. Glass Beams, Middle Name Dance Band, Natalie Slade, Proto Moro, The Rest is Silence, DJ Zepherin Saint
The Seven Ups
Toni Yotzi
Tornado Wallace
Wax’o Paradiso
Wilma