Strawberry Fields has unveiled the lineup for the forthcoming 12th edition of the festival.

The festival will head to Tocumwal for two weekends over March 25-27 and April 1-3. All tickets sold out in 60 seconds back in January, without a lineup and in the middle of the pandemic.

Festival organisers have expressed their gratitude towards fans and all those involved in the operation, “We’re so grateful to our fans, artists, staff and Tocumwal for enduring with us over the past 18 months of constant uncertainty and pivots,” says co-promoter Tara Benney in a statement.

“It’s clear how desperate everyone is for the opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy music and art again. We take this responsibility seriously, and will be doing everything in our power to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

The lineup for Strawberry Fields 2022 has finally dropped, you can check it out in all its glory below.

Strawberry Fields

12th Edition

Tocumwal, NSW

25 – 27 March & 1 – 3 April 2022

Weekend 1 Lineup



30/70

Ajak Kwai

Akosia

Aria

Ayebatonye

Baker Boy

Black Jesus Experience

Cinta T

Close Counters

Cut Copy [DJ Set]

Dean Turnley

Digital Afrika

DJ Bertie

DJ Luv You

DJ PGZ

Donny Benet

Doppel

Doppel & Child

Eden Burns

FHUO pres. Fia Fiell, Louis McCoy, Raag & Rev Lon

FOSHE

Glass Beams

Havana Meets Kingston

Honeysmack

IN2STELLAR

IZY

Kee’ahn

King Stingray

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Market Memories

Merve

Moe Aloha

Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Moontide Ensemble

Nomadic Rhythms

OJ KUSH

Rona

Roy Blues

Sleep D

SO.Crates

Sriracha

Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, Water Streets

Surprise Chef

Suseri

The New Language

The Regime

Tornado Wallace

Uone

Wax’o Paradiso

Weekend 2 Lineup

Adriana

Akosia

Bec Grenfell

Big Susan

Boogs

Cinta T

Close Counters

Digital Afrika

DJ Luv You

Don Glori

Donny Benet

Ehsan Gelsi pres. The Oolluu

FHUO pres. Aera, Chomley, Louis McCoy & Sophie Macalister.

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ignaysh

IN2STELLAR

IZY

Jack Nelson

Jennifer Loveless

King Sally

King Stingray

Luke Vecchio

Manchild b2b Miss Goldie

Merve

Moktar

Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Moontide Ensemble

Mr Pitiful

OJ KUSH

Roy Blues

Sam Alfred

SHOUSE & the Communitas Choir

Sleep D

SO.Crates

SOJU Gang

Steve Ward

Still Here pres. Allara, Bumpy, DRMNGNOW, JK-47, Paul Gorrie

Sunnyside

Surprise Chef

Tahina Arena

The Journey

The Regime

The Rookies pres. Glass Beams, Middle Name Dance Band, Natalie Slade, Proto Moro, The Rest is Silence, DJ Zepherin Saint

The Seven Ups

Toni Yotzi

Tornado Wallace

Wax’o Paradiso

Wilma