Exactly two years since their last visit, Suicidal Tendencies will return to Australia and New Zealand in late 2025 — and they’re not coming quietly.

While the legendary skate-thrash pioneers will be in town as special guests on Metallica’s massive ‘M72’ tour (alongside Evanescence), they’ve also locked in a run of explosive headline shows for their off days. And they’re bringing some serious firsts along for the ride.

Leading the charge is the band’s first new single in seven years, “Adrenaline Addict”, featuring Australian vocalist Nisha Star. The new song is expected to drop ahead of the tour and marks a long-awaited return to the studio for Suicidal Tendncies, whose last album, Still Cyco Punk After All These Years, dropped in 2018.

Joining vocalist and founding member Mike Muir on the 2025 lineup are guitarists Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) and longtime shredder Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), and the band’s newest member, former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg.

It’ll be the first time Aussie and Kiwi fans get to see Suicidal Tendencies with this revamped lineup, and the first time the band have hit Auckland and Perth stages since 2018.

Formed in Venice, California in the early ’80s, Suicidal Tendencies quickly gained notoriety for their chaotic live shows, DIY aesthetic, and genre-bending fusion of punk, metal, and hardcore. The brainchild of Mike Muir — younger brother of Dogtown skateboarding pioneer Jim Muir — the band helped shape the skate-punk movement and have remained a fierce, uncompromising presence in heavy music for over four decades.

Their influence stretches far beyond music, earning them a place in the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and drawing in collaborators like Robert Trujillo, Thundercat, Josh Freese, and Brooks Wackerman over the years.

And with Metallica hitting arenas and stadiums across the country, the whole Trujillo family will be on tour: Rob with Metallica, Tye with Suicidal Tendencies, and Rob’s wife Chloé with her band Blvd of Eyes, playing Heavyfest in Brisbane and Sydney.

Support across all headline dates comes from Big Noter, the new heavy project from acclaimed Yorta Yorta/Wurundjeri/Wemba-Wemba artist Briggs, who’s trading beats for breakdowns in a full-circle return to the punk and metal he grew up on. Big Noter’s debut album, produced by Nick DiDia (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen), is due out later this year.

Suicidal Tendencies 2025 Australia & New Zealand Headline Tour

Australia: Tickets on sale Thursday, July 17th at 10.00am local time

New Zealand: Tickets on sale Thursday, July 17th at 12.00pm local time

www.suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

Friday, October 31st

Magnet House, Perth



Friday, November, 7th

The Forum, Melbourne



Sunday, November 9th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston



Tuesday, November 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane



Friday, November 14th

The Roundhouse, Sydney



Tuesday, November 18th

The Powerstation, Auckland