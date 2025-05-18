Sunset Sounds is returning to Australia – but the festival has found a new home.

Three years after the last round of events, organisers today announced that the 2025 edition of Sunset Sounds will head to Gosford’s Entertainment Grounds for the first time on Saturday, October 18th.

This year’s festival will be headlined by multiple ARIA Award winners Boy & Bear, acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Pyke, and beloved blues and roots sibling duo Pierce Brothers.

They’ll be joined by folk/pop duo The McCredie Brothers, rising Sydney star Betty, with Northern Beaches’ own Ben Morgan opening the day.

“We at Empire are thrilled to be bringing this world-class lineup to the best venue on the Central Coast. Where else can you go to an outdoor show and have bars without queues, toilets that aren’t porta-loos, lots of yummy food, and a stand with seating for more than 1,000 people?” says Empire Touring’s Marc Christowski.

Daniel Lacey from The Entertainment Grounds adds: “The Entertainment Grounds continues to be committed to bringing a wide range of festivals to the Central Coast region. Sunset Sounds is a hugely popular event and sells out over Australia, and we cannot wait to host the event.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 26th at 10am local time. The venue and ticket agency database pre-sales kick off on Thursday, May 22nd at 10am local time.

The inaugural Sunset Sounds took place at Torquay Common in April 2023, when it was hailed as a “one-stop destination for a fun-filled and nostalgic day, with some of the most beloved Aussie faves from the 70s, 80s and 90s playing all of their classic hits.”

Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, and Russell Morris all appeared on the 2023 bill.

Sunset Sounds 2025

Ticket information available via ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford, NSW

Lineup

Boy & Bear | Josh Pyke | Pierce Brothers

The McCredie Brothers | Betty | Ben Morgan