While having the same last name as Slash certainly opens doors, London Hudson, drummer of super band Suspect208, reveals the perils of living in his father’s footsteps in a recent interview.

Hudson has sat down with Heavy Consequence to speak about his band, which is made of some very famous offspring. Noah Weiland, son of Stone Temple Pilot’s Scott Weiland is on vocals, Ty Trujillo, son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo takes bass, while Hudson, whose dad is Slash himself, is on drums. They are joined by guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

Speaking of his famous father, Hudson reveals why he chose to play drums, rather than guitar like his rockstar dad.

“Drumming is my main passion,” London told us in the video above. “And I would say it really called me just ’cause I didn’t want to fuckin’ live in my dad [Slash’s] shadow. I don’t think I can get better than him, if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to fuckin’ do my own thing, and have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do,” Hudson told Heavy Consequence in an interview.

The high profile new band sent fans wild with their hotly anticipated debut song Long Awaited last month, and Hudson’s super happy with the way it was received.

‘Long Awaited’ was “a fucking good song and I’m stoked that everyone liked it. But I’m really excited for what everyone’s gonna hear next,” he shared in the interview.

One of the most polarising components of Suspect208 is Weiland’s piercing vocals, which has drawn comparisons to his late dad, Stone Temple Pilots Scott Weiland. However, Noah’s isn’t too worried about it.

“I’m not really worried about me living in a shadow. It’s only so long before people only know me for who I am,” he explained.

“I guess a lot of people say I sound like my dad, but that’s such a small example out of what we can do.”

“‘Long Awaited’ is just one small portion of my voice,” Noah explained. “Before all this, I was only doing R&B and rap. … I get a lot of my melodies from R&B and pop,” he continued.

“No one’s gonna take our parents’ places. That’s not my battle, I don’t want that, I got too many other people to take over,” London added. “What they did is fucking awesome and it’s gonna be there forever, but so will we. We’re just trying to do something for the new generation.”