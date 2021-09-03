The latest fascinating little interactive Spotify feature will let you suss how compatible your music taste is with your mates.

The new Blend Playlist function could be a game changer. Fresh out of beta testing, it takes the listening habits of two users and combines it all into one handy playlist. Spying on your mate’s music taste will never have been easier. It gives your compatibility in a percentage as well, meaning you can compare between different sets of mates too to see who you’re most similar to.

Honestly, this feature has potential to make or break a lot of friendships. If someone calls me out on how many songs by The Wiggles I listen to weekly, so help me god. The Blend Playlist also definitely has potential to be used in the dating world: just think how easier using Tinder would be if you could quickly deduce if your music tastes link up.

To try it out for yourself, simply head to the Made For You section on your Spotify app (or you can just search ‘Blend’ and it’ll also come up). Then send your mate an invite link (via text, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, whatever) and once they accept, the app works its magic, giving you the most compatible music you both share.

And the playlist is a clever little thing, working tirelessly away in the background updating itself with everything that you and your mate are listening to. So be warned that your compatibility percentage is subject to wildly change daily. So if you want to impress someone, be careful what’s currently in rotation in your playlist. Maybe chill with the lo-fi hip hop for studying playlists and the emo rap artists for a little bit.

For more on this topic, follow the Tech Observer.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Watch this quick overview of Spotify Blend: