It turns out the Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has great taste in music and no, it’s not Abba.

In a new interview with national radio station Bandit Rock, the politician revealed she’s a massive fan of a massive metal band when asked about her music taste.

“When it comes to rock, it’s System Of A Down,” she told the hosts. Then asked if the band were part of her regular listening habits at home, she said, “Yes, absolutely, and when it’s (a) party!”

While System of a Down doesn’t immediately scream “party”, Andersson also revealed that she usually leaves the music selection to her husband. “No matter what kind of party, my husband takes over,” she said.

What is it with Northern European Prime Minister’s and good music taste? A few years ago, Iceland’s PM Katrin Jakobsdottir made a special playlist containing names like Kate Bush, Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, and Sigrid. Created to mark the 20th anniversary of the annual music festival Iceland Airwaves, the PM also made sure to include rising local artists like GDRN and Milkywhale.

Both haven’t had to deal with their favourite band publicly disowning them. After David Cameron picked This Charming Man as one of his songs on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Johnny Marr took to social media to voice his anger. “Stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don’t,” he wrote on Twitter. “I forbid you to like it.”

Marr shouldn’t have been worried because Cameron sounded like a fake fan anyway. During a later Prime Minister’s Questions, he misquoted the classic Smiths song ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’.

He said the song “actually involves a double suicide,” adding: “I think the lyrics are ‘If a double decker bus crashes into us, there’s no finer way… than by your side’. I think. I think I’m right in saying.” The correct lyrics are actually, “And if a double decker bus crashes into us, to die by your side is such a heavenly way to die”.

