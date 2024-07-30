Sweet Relief! has enhanced its 2024 lineup.

The Brisbane festival is coming back for a second edition this year, heading to Ballymore Stadium on Saturday, September 7th with a lineup consisting of a good mix of international and local acts.

Leading the lineup is the previously announced multi-platinum selling US artist Kelis, who everyone will remember for her unstoppable hit “Milkshake”. The R&B star will be performing exclusively at Sweet Relief!.

Kelis is coming to the festival through a partnership between QLD Music Trails and BIGSOUND – Kelis is also a keynote speaker at BIGSOUND 2024, which will take place on Thursday, September 5th.

QMusic and BIGSOUND CEO Kris Stewart said of the partnership with QMF: “BIGSOUND lights up the heart of Fortitude Valley each year with a flurry of music lovers, brilliant minds and world-class performers.

“It’s a pleasure to get to partner with QLD Music Trails to bring to the city someone who encompasses all these things and more, Kelis, for what will undoubtedly be an incredible keynote speech and festival performance.”

Also previously announced is The Presets, who have been fan favourites in the Austrlaian dance music scene for over 20 years, as well as Electric Fields, Haiku Hands, dameeeela, and Juno.

Announced today, they’re joined on the lineup by standout artists from BIGSOUND and Brisbane Citys Council’s Qube Effect, alongside DJ curated by Brisbane’s QUIVR collective: Aunty Stan, Baby Paws, Icarus, Luke Brazier, Medhanit, and Miles Nautu.

You can check out the full lineup, including the new additions, below.

To house the increasingly stacked bill, Sweet Relief! organisers have also today announced a second stage for the festival, while TV host and DJ Faustina ‘Fuzzy’ Agolley has been confirmed to be on festival MC duties.

Sweet Relief! 2024

Ticket information available here

Saturday, September 7th

Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Lineup

Kelis (Exclusive) | The Presets (Live) | Electric Fields

Haiku Hands | Dameeeela | Juno | Aunty Stan

Baby Paws | Icarus | Luke Brazier

Medhanit | Miles Nautu