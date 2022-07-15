A massive weekender festival is coming to Adelaide at the end of this month, featuring the likes of Maple Glider, Junk Harmony, and Quivers.

Presented by the city’s independent record label Swirl Records, particles. festival will take place at the iconic Crown and Anchor Hotel on Friday, July 29th and Saturday, July 30th.

The event aims to champion the local music scene, bringing rising national stars and local acts together in one packed artistic hub.

While Melbourne and Brisbane often dominate the Australian musical landscape – and a lot of people have their minds focused on Splendour in the Grass – it’s important to remember the incredible events and music coming from places like Adelaide.

A double pass for the festival costs just $38.25. If you can only make one night, a single night pass is also available for $22.95. It should be noted that the festival is strictly for those aged 18 and over (full ticket information here).

Stunning singer-songwriter Maple Glider will be coming from Melbourne for a solo show. She released her debut solo album, To Enjoy is the Only Thing, last year to wide acclaim, the album reaching the Top 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Fellow Melburnians Quivers are also making the trip to perform on the Saturday, a band steeped in the wonderful history of jangle pop in Australia.

There’s plenty of local talent spread throughout the two nights, including rockers Hard Rubbish, indie folk trio Eyrie, Adelaide veteran Jess Johns, and dreamy indie rock outfit Junk Harmony.

particles. festival 2022

Friday, July 29th-Saturday, July 30th

Crown and Anchor Hotel, 196 Grenfell Street, Adelaide, SA

For further information visit Swirl Records

Friday, July 29th

maple glider (solo)

jess johns

sour sob

melton peach

eyrie

Saturday, July 30th:

quivers

keeskea

nothing really

junk harmony

twine

hard rubbish