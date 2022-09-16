Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory is celebrating its 15th birthday next month, and the venue is hosting a free party to mark the occasion. On Saturday, October 8th, the Sydney hotspot will throw open its doors at 7pm for a huge birthday bonanza. Pacific Avenue, Sunfruits, Nice Biscuit, and many more will be performing at the event, plus a stellar lineup of DJs throughout the night.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Oxford Art Factory has achieved in the past fifteen years and what it has given back through the fantastic array of artists, both local and international, that we’ve had the great fortune of hosting,” the venue’s boss Mark Gerber says.

“May we all look forward to another fifteen years of providing the best of the best for the community of Sydney and the live music industry in Australia. I’m also deeply indebted to the fantastic team of people I’ve had the good fortune of surrounding myself with over the years; I tip my hat to all of them. You know who you are.

I invite all of Sydney’s live music lovers to join us on October 8th. Let’s all drink a toast together and celebrate this important milestone for the OAF.”

If you fancy attending, all you have to do is RSVP here. It should be noted that capacity is limited so RSVP doesn’t guarantee entry.

And if you are heading down, make sure to get there early to receive a complimentary drink within the first two hours of entry.

Oxford Art Factory 15th Birthday Party Proudly supported by Brookvale Union, Doom Juice, Grifter Brewing Co, Young Henrys, Mountain Goat & Part Time Rangers. Saturday, October 8th

OAF, Sydney, NSW

Pacific Avenue

Nice Biscuit

Lazywax

Fig

Baby Beef & Next Of Kin

Abby Bella May

Peel

Salarymen

Sunfruits

Baby Cool

Liquid Zoo

+ DJs