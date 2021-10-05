T-Pain has taken to Twitter to pose a COVID-19 related question as he states that his grandma has sadly contracted the virus.

Not only does it appear that he’s frustrated that his grandma is in the hospital alone, but also that she had reportedly caught it from her nurse while there.

“Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER F*CKIN NURSE!!!! 🤦🏿‍♂️,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl.”

Another Twitter user wrote back to the rapper, saying, “We could assume the nurse was vaccinated and asymptomatic so clearly had no clue they had covid…. But that doesnt fit the agenda.”

T-Pain then responded to this tweet confirming that she was not “asymptomatic” and also that his grandma had been tested when she first arrived.

“She was not asymptomatic. She was sent home and the hospital had to contact every patient she had come in contact with,” he wrote.

“Gma got tested when she got there and was negative. Then positive after the nurse was sent home. There’s no agenda. Ppl are assholes.”

