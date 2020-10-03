Tame Impala have shared the video of their live performance of ‘Is It True’ and ‘Elephant’ in an empty HBF Park in Perth.

Kevin Parker et al haven’t lost their minds though. The performance was to mark the imminent release of video game FIFA 21 on Friday, October 9th.

The band played ‘Elephant’ from 2012’s Lonerism and ‘Is It True’ from this year’s The Slow Rush. The latter will also feature on the game’s official soundtrack.

The FIFA 21 soundtrack is stacked with other musical talent. Due Lipa (‘Love Is Religion’), Alfie Templeman (‘Wish I Was Younger’), Celeste (‘Stop This Flame’), Royal Blood (‘Trouble’s Coming’), and Still Woozy (‘Window’) also feature this year.

The 21 iteration will boast two separate soundtracks. The main in-game soundtrack will be accompanied by another collection of music that will primarily play during use of the game’s ‘Volta’ feature.

The ‘Volta’ soundtrack – accessible in FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Mode – will specifically highlight grime, electronic and hip-hop music.

Tame Impala recently gave another notable live performance. They played another The Slow Rush song, ‘Borderline‘, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their fourth studio album was released back in February and was a worldwide critical success. On the US Billboard 200, The Slow Rush debuted at number three, becoming their highest-charting album in the country to date. This beat their previous record of fourth spot, achieved for previous release Currents.

The Slow Rush topped the ARIA album charts in Australia and was a top 10 hit in other countries.

It was announced earlier this week that Tame Impala had rescheduled their North American and Australian tour for a second time, due to COVID-19. Initially meant to take place last May, The Slow Rush tour was postponed until February of next year.

Now it’s been pushed back further, with the North American leg set to begin in Mexico City on July 22nd, 2021 instead.

You can also pre-order FIFA 2021 here.

Check out Tame Impala’s FIFA 2021 World Premiere: