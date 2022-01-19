Tamworth Country Music Festival organisers have confirmed a stellar lineup for the rescheduled 50th anniversary event in April.

Festival manager Barry Harley made the “difficult, yet necessary” decision to postpone the event a week out from the January date.

“While some may have been disappointed in our decision to postpone the festival, many artists have confirmed they will be back and ready to roll in April to celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary,” he said.

“All the big names will return including ARIA Hall of Fame inductee, Kasey Chambers, country music legends Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan and John Williamson, as well as Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer & James Blundell, esteemed songwriter Graeme Connors, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham and fan favourite Fanny Lumsden.”

Running from Monday, 18th until Sunday, 24th April, there will be seven nights of free entertainment in Toyota Park, from Monday night’s Opening Concert to the Toyota Star Maker Grand Final, Back to the Bush spectacular and Americana in the Park.

There will also be special guest performances throughout the week.

“We still have a lot to celebrate and the April instalment of our 50th anniversary event will deliver a similar Festival experience, complete with buskers, free concerts in the famous Toyota Park, the Golden Guitar Awards and some of the biggest names in Australian country music,” Mr Harley said.

“For each concert in Toyota Park, The Country Club will be fully operational, offering Festival goers a VIP experience, with access to the only licenced area in the Park and an exclusive opportunity to mingle with some of the stars performing on the night.”

Organisers have also confirmed that the 2022 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards will go ahead on Wednesday, 20th April.

“I can also confirm, the 50th anniversary concert will be held, on Thursday, 21 April, featuring an all-star lineup at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre (TRECC),” Mr Harley said.

“We’re also pleased to announce the Toyota Busking Championships will be back in April, along with Toyota Fanzone stage which will kick off at 9am every day, giving festival goers a chance to experience up close and personal performances from their favourite artists, including Fanny Lumsden, Amber Lawrence and The Bushwackers.”

While planning the rescheduled events, organisers are working with Support Act.

“There has been significant impact to the live music industry over the past two years, and we understand postponing the Festival just a week out from its scheduled start date was another hit to the industry, so we want to support those affected as much as we can during these difficult times,” said Mr Harley.

Registrations for busking and the Maccas Golden Gig are open now.

Ticketed shows and the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards are also on sale now.