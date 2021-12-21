Get your lunches prepared, Melbourne.

Tash Sultana and Amy Shark have both announced they will be performing pop-up gigs somewhere in the city today.

Shark has announced she will be performing solo at 1.15pm on the Evan Walker Bridge.

“I’ve never done this before!” she posted on her Instagram story.

“I’m in Melbourne CBD and ready to play some songs and see your faces!”

Sultana has yet to disclose where and when they will be performing.

“Melbourne I will be busking Weds 22nd Dec,” they posted on their Instagram story last night.

“I will announce the time and location ONE HOUR before the performance.”

There’s more promised where that came from.

Stars like Daryl Braithwaite and Vika & Linda Bull have reportedly signed up to pop-up in the city over the summer.

It’s all part of the City Live Music Pop-ups, which is an initiative of the Victorian Government’s On The Road Again live music program – an attempt to get live music happening after the decimation of COVID.

The program was launched at a surprise Bourke Street gig last week by former busking legend Tones And I, where she treated fans to hits like ‘Dance Monkey’, ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Never Seen the Rain’.

Tones’ performance was quickly followed by two pop-up performances by Budjerah and Pierce Brothers.

Sultana recently confirmed they had finished working on their second album, sharing a number of photos and clips on Instagram.

They also announced their first tour in two years.

“Lemme tell you I’ve been hiding under a rock over here in Australia prepping myself for the biggest tour of my life happening all around the world next year,” they said.

“First tour leg has dropped and that’s you EU/ UK. Tell me though, where would you like me to come, drop your FLAG I might even hint you where I’m coming.”

Shark, meanwhile, was forced to cancel the final few dates of her Cry Forever tour, but she has since been announced for a number of shows next year, including Bluesfest, Great Southern Nights and Play on the Plains.

She received a surprise Golden Guitar nomination for her track ‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’, featuring Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban.