This That Festival has announced a new batch of additions to the already stacked lineup. Joining the previously announced Hayden James, WHAT SO NOT, Jack River, Dune Rats, Spacey Jane, and Mallrat are some other fine Australian artists.

First up is Sydney garage rock pair Polish Club, looking to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Now We’re Cooking, which reached number eight on the ARIA Album Chart. Brisbane punk favourites WAAX will take to the OTHER stage with their fiery live show. Rising star Budjerah, fresh off his ARIA and NIMA award wins, will bring his smooth soul to the festival.

Powerful hip hop talent Kobie Dee has also been added to the lineup, as has Canberra’s freestyle star YNG Martyr. Alternative rock icons Pacific Avenue and unvarnished punk rockers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are the final two new additions.

If that wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, This That have plenty more up their sleeves, with lots more local artists still to be announced, as well as triple j Unearthed selections for each location.

If you want to be there next year, you’ll have to act quick: VIP ticket allocations are already completely sold out. General tickets are on sale now.

THIS THAT FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

Saturday, February 26th

Wickham Park, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, March 5th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD

Badrapper Vs Luude

Budjerah

Client Liaison

Confidence Man (Newcastle only)

Crooked Colours (Newcastle only)

Dune Rats

Enschway (Newcastle only)

Haiku Hands (Sandstone Point only)

Hayden James

Illy (Newcastle only)

Jack River

Kobie Dee

Kota Banks

Mallrat (Newcastle only)

Meg Mac (Sandstone Point only)

Pacific Avenue

Polish Club

San Cisco

Spacey Jane (Sandstone Point only)

Sycco (Newcastle only)

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Chats

The Presets (Sandstone Point only)

The Rubens (Sandstone Point only)

WAAX

Wafia

What So Not (Newcastle only)

YNG Martyr

+ Triple J Unearthed

Check out ‘Stop For a Minute’ by Polish Club: