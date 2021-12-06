This That Festival has announced a new batch of additions to the already stacked lineup. Joining the previously announced Hayden James, WHAT SO NOT, Jack River, Dune Rats, Spacey Jane, and Mallrat are some other fine Australian artists.
First up is Sydney garage rock pair Polish Club, looking to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Now We’re Cooking, which reached number eight on the ARIA Album Chart. Brisbane punk favourites WAAX will take to the OTHER stage with their fiery live show. Rising star Budjerah, fresh off his ARIA and NIMA award wins, will bring his smooth soul to the festival.
Powerful hip hop talent Kobie Dee has also been added to the lineup, as has Canberra’s freestyle star YNG Martyr. Alternative rock icons Pacific Avenue and unvarnished punk rockers Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are the final two new additions.
If that wasn’t enough to get you in the mood, This That have plenty more up their sleeves, with lots more local artists still to be announced, as well as triple j Unearthed selections for each location.
If you want to be there next year, you’ll have to act quick: VIP ticket allocations are already completely sold out. General tickets are on sale now.
THIS THAT FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP
Love Pierce Brothers?
Get the latest Pierce Brothers news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Saturday, February 26th
Wickham Park, Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, March 5th
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point, QLD
Badrapper Vs Luude
Budjerah
Client Liaison
Confidence Man (Newcastle only)
Crooked Colours (Newcastle only)
Dune Rats
Enschway (Newcastle only)
Haiku Hands (Sandstone Point only)
Hayden James
Illy (Newcastle only)
Jack River
Kobie Dee
Kota Banks
Mallrat (Newcastle only)
Meg Mac (Sandstone Point only)
Pacific Avenue
Polish Club
San Cisco
Spacey Jane (Sandstone Point only)
Sycco (Newcastle only)
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
The Chats
The Presets (Sandstone Point only)
The Rubens (Sandstone Point only)
WAAX
Wafia
What So Not (Newcastle only)
YNG Martyr
+ Triple J Unearthed