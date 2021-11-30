SEND App’s first ever SEND Sessions kick off shortly, and with Mallrat and Pierce Brothers hitting the stage, it’s not an event you’ll want to miss.

If you’re craving a good gig to farewell 2021, then you’re going to want to snap up the chance to win tickets to the first ever SEND Session that’s happening on Monday, December 13th at The Night Cat, a Northside establishement.

Featuring multi-talent Mallrat and Melbourne’s own folk/rock duo Pierce Brothers, the evening is set to be top tier, and hits things off on a great note for SEND Sessions becoming a regular thing with artist after artist hitting the stage.

Download the SEND app and you can have your items delivered to you in under 10 minutes. With typical supermarkets like Woolies and Coles sometimes not even having next-day delivery options because of too many bookings, SEND is sure to get you what you want, when you want, without any hassle.

So, if you’re keen on quick grocery delivery, SEND App has got you, and if you’re also keen on good music, they’ve got you there, too. Your chance to win is just clicks away at Rolling Stone Australia!

Check out SEND App:

When Mallrat first burst onto the scene back in 2015, few could’ve imagine just how popular this Brisbane muso would be. But now, she’s amassing over 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners, and making massive waves in the music industry. And, she’s even received praise from Perez Hilton, with him stating that Mallrat “has been at the forefront of the bedroom pop genre and I want her to get the shine she deserves! The Australian’s ‘Charlie’ is from her Driving Music EP and this song is perfect for that. Sweet and sour. Revelatory lyrics.”

Having released a number of stunning tunes in recent years, her most recent EP, Driving Music – which released in 2019 – found itself a wider audience thanks to its lead single, ‘Charlie’, which later went on to place at #3 on the 2019 Hottest 100.

Since then, she’s gone on to feature on Australian pop group Cub Sport’s fourth album Like Nirvana, as well as showcase her own single ‘Rockstar’.

Check out ‘Groceries’ by Mallrat:

Hailing from Melbourne, identical twin brothers Jack and Pat Pierce joined together to form the melodic folk-infused duo Pierce Brothers only a few years back – first hailing as pretty popular buskers – and they’ve wowed us ever since with their penchant for putting out good tune after beautifully good tune.

This year saw them release their second album Into The Great Unknown, following up their first album, Atlas Shoulders, back in 2018, which nearly didn’t happen due to the current pandemic we’ve been facing:

“The COVID-19 crisis decimated the live music scene and the main aspect of our income, so funding this album independently was a challenge. The time that we had off from touring during lockdown, while difficult, made us laser focussed like never before on the writing process. It has provided us a new roster of tracks that we can’t wait to play live. Whilst it was an unwelcome break in our lives, it helped create the best album we’ve ever written!”

With a handful of EPs in their discography, as well as two albums, plus quite a few singles, they bring a lot of mood and energy to the stage that is something one has to experience to believe.

Check out ‘Follow Me Into The Dark’ by Pierce Brothers:

SEND Sessions with Mallrat and Pierce Brothers

The Night Cat, Melbourne

Monday 13th December

Invite only, apply for an invite via Rolling Stone Australia