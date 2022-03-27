The unexpected death of legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is still under investigation, but Colombian authorities have released some details surrounding his death.

Hawkins died at a local hotel in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a press release on Saturday morning.

According to the press release, an ambulance was sent to the hotel after receiving reports of “a patient with chest pains”.

Attempts to resuscitate the drummer were attempted. “However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” Bogotá’s District Department of Health revealed.

According to local health authorities, teams from EMI — a health company that also provides home healthcare services — also responded to the emergency.

Hawkins’ body was removed from the scene, and a crowd began to form around the hotel shortly after. Some fans at the hotel held a candlelight vigil to mourn the fallen drummer.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognised internationally for his work,” said Colombian health officials in a statement. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

An update was reported by the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia in which a urine toxicology test found traces of 10 different types of substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

The attorney general’s office in Colombia revealed in a tweet that a team of prosecutors and investigators would investigate the death of Taylor Hawkins to resolve the matter as urgently as they could.

The Foo Fighters were due to perform in Colombia for the first time in three years at the Festival Estéreo Picnic Friday night in Bogotá, after their Latin America tour.

There has not yet been any information regarding Hawkins’ cause of death.

Many rock icons have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for the band and Hawkins’ family.

You can’t help but feel so very bad for Dave Grohl. RIP Taylor Hawkins. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ntjxUdfewi — Erik Lake (@ErikLake1) March 26, 2022

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote in a social media post.

