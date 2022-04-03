A drum circle was held in the hometown of Taylor Hawkins last week to honour the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Hawkins died last month at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tributes started to pour in from the music world, including from Queen’s Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

On Thursday, March 31st, Hawkins was further honoured with a loving drum circle at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach, California. It was hosted by local radio station KX FM, while CBS Los Angeles shared footage of the event (see below).

Although he was born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins relocated to Laguna Beach with his family as the child. He graduated from Laguna Beach High School, and often walked and surfed at Aliso Beach.

The drum circle was a mixture of Hawkins’ friends, family, and fans. “He was just the most genuine, positive, respectful person you could imagine,” one of his old high school friends, James Pribram, said (as per The Orange County Register). “He was very down to Earth. There was nothing about him that said rock star.”

In the aftermath of Hawkins’ death, his former band have won big at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Foo Fighters won Best Rock Performance for their recording of ‘Making a Fire’, seeing off competition from AC/DC (‘Shot in the Dark’), and Deftones (‘Ohms’). Their track ‘Waiting on a War’ won Best Rock Song, while their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, won Best Rock Album.

Watch the drum circle for Taylor Hawkins: