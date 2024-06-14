Taylor Swift has confirmed that ‘The Eras Tour’ is coming to an end at the end of the year.

During her recent performance in Liverpool, England, which was the 100th show of her current tour, Swift confirmed that there won’t be any additional dates on ‘The Eras Tour’ heading into 2024 (as per Rolling Stone).

The tour will conclude on December 8th with a final show in Vancouver, Canada, which is conveniently less than one week before the pop superstar’s 35th birthday.

“A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’ And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December, like that’s it,” Swift told the Liverpool crowd. “And that feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour, because you have made this so much fun for us.”

Since its launch in March 2023, Swift’s globetrotting tour has become one of the most talked-about events in the music world. Swift’s decision to segment the tour into parts that honour nearly every album in her discography has allowed fans to experience a comprehensive retrospective of her musical evolution throughout the years.

The tour’s impact extends beyond just musical performances. It became the highest-grossing tour of all time by December 2023, with revenues surpassing $1 billion. This financial milestone underscores the sheer scale and reach of Swift’s influence in the music industry.

In other Swift tour news, the ‘1989’ artist stopped a recent concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, to assist a fan who was in distress.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” Swift sang while playing her guitar and keeping her eyes locked on the fan. “Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is.” Swift continued playing her guitar while motioning over to the person in need of help.