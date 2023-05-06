Taylor Swift has finally unveiled her next re-recorded album.

During her show in Nashville last night, the pop superstar revealed that her acclaimed third album, Speak Now, will be her next album to get the re-release treatment (as per Rolling Stone AU/NZ).

“I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would just show you,” she told the crowd, before asking them to direct their attention towards a big screen which read: “Speak Now. Taylor’s Version. Available July 7.”

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly flooded social media with the news, and Swift took to Twitter to confirm it was true. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she said.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

The original Speak Now was released in 2010, and the collection of country-pop songs was well-received in Australia, reaching the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. It also earned Swift a nomination for Best Country Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

It’s better news for Swifties in Australia who’ve had to deal with the possibility that their idol’s Australian tour will be very short indeed.

Music industry insiders believe that the Australian leg of Swift’s world tour will only consist of a very short run of tour dates early next year.

According to these insiders, Swift may only play the two biggest cities – Sydney and Melbourne – before hopping over to New Zealand (presumably for one stop in Auckland).

Of course, the dates for the Aussie leg of The Eras Tour haven’t yet been confirmed, although it’s believed that Swift will perform at Melbourne’s MCG and Sydney’s Accor Stadium, arena’s befitting her supersized show.

