Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights.

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.

The two have continually taken jabs at one another throughout the years, starting with Kanye West storming the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. West also took shots at Swift in his song Famous from the album Life of Pablo, with the lyrics, “I made that bitch famous,” while talking about Swift.

Taylor is now throwing more shade back at West on her album Midnights, singing the lyrics below, which allude to West’s messy divorce with Kim Kardashian.

“Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” Swift sings. “And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz / Lately she’s been dressin’ for revenge.”

Taylor Swift also recently spoke on the inspiration for her track ‘Lavender Haze’, which will feature on her upcoming album Midnight.

“I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the fifties where they would just describe being in love,” she explained. “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, you were in that all-encompassing love glow… and I thought that was really beautiful.”

“And I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures.’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

She added: “Like my relationship for six years: we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”