It’s been a little while since Tears For Fears’ new wave, synth pop track ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ topped a Billboard chart.

Over time, there’s also been no shortage of the 1985 track being implemented in movies. And by the looks of it the trend will only endure. As it should.

Right now, as per Billboard, the track has made its return, not to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but rather to the No. 1 spot in their Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

According to MRC Data, in approximately ten days, the song’s downloads increased by 704%. The song’s resurgence in that chart might seem peculiar at a surface level, but as Billboard report, the songs looks to have blown up in this regard due to being a part of the movie, Land, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The song which could only be described as having stood the test of time as well as transcending it, belongs to the band’s second studio album, Songs From The Big Chair, an album which as Far Out point out, “propelled the band to astronomical proportions”.

Speaking on the record, Tears For Fears band member Curt Smith said, “The title was my idea. It’s a bit perverse but then you’ve got to understand our sense of humour. The ‘Big Chair’ idea is from this brilliant film called Sybil about a girl with 16 different personalities.”

He also said, “It’s kind of an ‘up yours’ to the English music press who really fucked us up for a while. This is us now – and they can’t get at us anymore.”

‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ currently sits in a number of other Billboard charts too, including No. 14 in the Digital Song Sales chart, as well as No. 25 in the Rock Streaming Songs chart.

Watch the music video for ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ by Tears For Fears.