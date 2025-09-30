Speculation that Teddy Swims is set to cancel his NRL grand final performance this weekend has been shut down.

As reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the NRL has said that reports the US star will cancel his Accor Stadium performance on Sunday are inaccurate, while local label Warner Music Australia has also dismissed speculation.

Promoters of Swims’ headline tour of New Zealand and Australia set to kick off next week, Frontier Touring, also told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that there are no changes to the scheduled string of shows.

The rumours began after Swims was forced to cancel shows last week in Hawaii on doctor’s orders.

“My doctor has not cleared me to sing, and I need a little time to recover before I can give you the show you deserve,” Swims posted on Instagram last Friday.

Earlier this month, NRL head Peter V’landys took a swipe at the AFL’s recruitment of Snoop Dogg for its grand final this past weekend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saying: “We saw what the FLA (AFL) got – what’s he called, Labrador or poodle? All I know is it’s a dog act.

“[Swims] can actually sing. He’s a global act, he’s got billions of downloads and he’s also gonna promote the NRL in America. He’s just a class act and very popular.”

The show was largely met with a positive reaction, with the rap icon also being joined on stage by Australian favourites like Tash Sultana, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana.

Check out all of Swims’ New Zealand and Australia headline show dates below.

Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand 2025

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

Tuesday, October 7th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, October 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, October 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, October 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday, October 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW!



Saturday, October 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Sunday, October 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD



Wednesday, October 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

NEW SHOW!



Thursday, October 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday, October 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Monday, October 27th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA



Wednesday, October 29th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

SOLD OUT