Speculation that Teddy Swims is set to cancel his NRL grand final performance this weekend has been shut down.
As reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the NRL has said that reports the US star will cancel his Accor Stadium performance on Sunday are inaccurate, while local label Warner Music Australia has also dismissed speculation.
Promoters of Swims’ headline tour of New Zealand and Australia set to kick off next week, Frontier Touring, also told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that there are no changes to the scheduled string of shows.
The rumours began after Swims was forced to cancel shows last week in Hawaii on doctor’s orders.
“My doctor has not cleared me to sing, and I need a little time to recover before I can give you the show you deserve,” Swims posted on Instagram last Friday.
Earlier this month, NRL head Peter V’landys took a swipe at the AFL’s recruitment of Snoop Dogg for its grand final this past weekend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saying: “We saw what the FLA (AFL) got – what’s he called, Labrador or poodle? All I know is it’s a dog act.
“[Swims] can actually sing. He’s a global act, he’s got billions of downloads and he’s also gonna promote the NRL in America. He’s just a class act and very popular.”
The show was largely met with a positive reaction, with the rap icon also being joined on stage by Australian favourites like Tash Sultana, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana.
Check out all of Swims’ New Zealand and Australia headline show dates below.
Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand 2025
Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims
Tuesday, October 7th
Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday, October 9th
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Tuesday, October 14th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, October 15th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Thursday, October 16th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, October 18th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Sunday, October 19th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, October 22nd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au
Thursday, October 23rd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday, October 24th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Monday, October 27th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, October 29th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
SOLD OUT