The head of the NRL has delivered a pointed critique of the AFL’s grand final entertainment choice, announcing that Teddy Swims will headline their showcase whilst taking a swipe at their rival code’s Snoop Dogg booking.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys confirmed Swims’ appointment on Thursday morning, weeks after the AFL announced the controversial rapper for their grand final proceedings. The rugby league boss didn’t hold back in his assessment of the AFL’s decision during an appearance on The Today Show.

“We saw what the FLA (AFL) got – what’s he called, Labrador or poodle? All I know is it’s a dog act,” V’landys said. “We had to get better than that and we actually got a vocalist. This bloke can actually sing. He’s a global act, he’s got billions of downloads and he’s also gonna promote the NRL in America. He’s just a class act and very popular.”

Teddy Swims will perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 5th for the NRL grand final, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to take the stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 27th for the AFL’s showcase.

The AFL’s choice of Snoop Dogg has attracted significant criticism since the announcement. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young questioned the decision in the Senate last month, arguing that the rapper’s history of controversial statements should have precluded him from the headline slot.

“Why is it that the AFL is bringing in an international artist — a slur merchant — paying them $2 million, rather than backing Aussie talent?” Hanson-Young asked. “The AFL has decided for the grand final, rather than putting on an Australian artist, they’re going to pay Snoop Dogg $2 million to play at the Grand Final.”

The controversy intensified following calls for Snoop Dogg’s slot to be axed, with critics pointing to past instances of misogyny and homophobia in his public statements. The rapper recently addressed controversial comments he made regarding his response to his grandson’s questions about a same-sex couple in the animated film, Lightyear.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop Dogg wrote. “All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon defended the choice, emphasising the family-friendly nature of the planned performance.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric in every song ever written or performed by any artist who has appeared on our stage — Australian or international,” Dillon stated. “What I can say is that our pre-match entertainment on AFL Grand Final day will be family-friendly and consistent with the audience at the MCG and those watching the broadcast.”