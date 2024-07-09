Teenage Dads have announced their second album, Majordomo.

The album will arrive on August 23rd, the indie rock band’s long-awaited follow-up to their 2018 debut, Potpourri Lake.

“A ‘Majordomo’ is a person whose job is to make arrangements or take charge for another: someone who runs the enterprise,” the band say of their album title “We wanted to take that word and explore themes of control: how sometimes you might be the majordomo seizing the day, and others you are falling from the sky in a box, unable to do anything”.

Majordomo features recent singles “Weaponz”, “I Like It”, “Tale of a Man”, and “Speedracer”, as well as “Boyfriend”, which was released today alongside a music video (watch below).

“‘Boyfriend’ is a triumphant song about seizing the day and not worrying about what everyone else is saying and doing. You’ve come to terms with what you can’t control and you’re finally opening your lungs and singing,” they say.

Teenage Dads’ own Vincent Kinna directed the nostalgic clip, with the drummer aiming to capture the “wholesomeness, vulnerability, melancholy” of the single.

“A relationship story felt right but I wanted something more innocent and unique, and that’s how we ended up with a boy and his living TV best friend. The sad ending serves as a poignant reminder that there aren’t always happy endings in life so we need to seize the day and enjoy the ride,” Kinna adds.

Teenage Dads’ last album might be six years old now, but they’ve been extremely busy since then.

In 2023, they sold over 10,000 tickets in Australia alone, performing at major events like Splendour in the Grass and the inaugural SXSW Sydney. They concluded last year in style by winning the 2023 ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, despite facing strong competition from the likes of grentperez and Royel Otis.

Teenage Dads have lots of tour dates lined up for the rest of the year.

They’ll begin their album tour around Australia and New Zealand on album release day, before heading to North America to act as main support to Dayglow in October and November.

Teenage Dads’ “Boyfriend” is out now. Majordomo is out August 23rd via Chugg Music (pre-save/pre-order here).

Majordomo Tracklist:

1. “Boarding Pass”

2. “Time to Go”

3. “Speedracer”

4. “I Like It”

5. “Spiders”

6. “Moon”

7. “Weaponz”

8. “Live Until You Die”

9. “Boyfriend”

10. “The Commander”

11. “Tale of a Man”

12. “What It Feels Like”

13. “A Day in the Life of a No Good Pirate”