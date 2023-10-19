Teenage Dads are the second secret headliner at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone.

The Brag Media is set to showcase its music and pop culture prowess to SXSW Sydney next week with The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone featuring Jim Beam Sessions — promising exclusive live performances, expert discussion, and four unmissable secret headline acts that could break the internet.

Well, make that two secret headline acts. Following on from yesterday’s headliner, Aussie hip hop icon 360, Teenage Dads will be bringing their buzzy indie rock to The Courtyard this evening, Thursday, October 19th, closing out the second day of live music at 7pm.

2023 has been the biggest year of the band’s career to date. They earned a nomination for Readers’ Choice Award at the 2023 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, while they released their positively received EP, Midnight Driving, in March.

Following a Northern Hemisphere trip in support of Lime Cordiale, during which they shot the groovy music video for their latest single “I Like It”, the four-piece returned Down Under for their biggest headline tour of Australia and New Zealand yet.

Teenage Dads aren’t the only exciting act that Rolling Stone is bringing to SXSW Sydney.

In partnership with Jim Beam, Rolling Stone has curated a diverse line-up of some of the most exciting emerging names in music today. From the moving indie-folk of Adam Newling, to surf-rock favourites The Terrys, the cinematic alt-indie trio Telenova, to the explosive hip hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa, and much more — the expansive lineup is set to bring an unmissable selection of acts to SXSW Sydney. View the full line-up HERE.

With help from Old El Paso, an all-star line-up of the hottest new talent will also take to the stage alongside artist interviews and exclusive content brought to life inside the official Wrap Up Room.

Jessica Hunter, Partnerships General Manager at The Brag Media, said: “We’re delighted to announce the debut The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney next week. We’re bringing the iconic Rolling Stone brand to the heart of this incredible festival, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share the experience with music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and festival attendees. It’s set to be a memorable celebration of music, culture, and creativity.

“More than 20 carefully selected artists, curated by our editors, will grace the stage spotlighting the remarkable musical talent. Each performance will be a testament to the vibrant and diverse music scenes of Australia and Aotearoa.”

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. If you wish to experience the whole event and receive priority access consider purchasing a badge or wristband HERE or register your interest for the guest list HERE. Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the hottest event of SXSW Sydney.