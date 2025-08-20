Teenage Dads have dropped their new EP My Memento.

The release builds on their 2024 album Majordomo, collecting previously hidden tracks and highlighting the band’s evolving alt-rock and indie-pop sound. The group describe the EP as “a souvenir of our album.”

“‘My Memento’ was born out of a song we always believed in as well as the desire of giving back to our fans,” Teenage Dads said. “My Memento for us is looking back on recording our album, Majordomo in Byron Bay last year. These songs didn’t make it onto the album officially, but we did add one of each to the end of the vinyl variants at random. We thought that’s where they would sit, until our fans found, named and bootlegged these songs on our discord server. So this EP is for them, and for everyone who has been a part of our journey so far. We actually liked the names they chose better than our own so that’s what we went with.”

My Memento includes the previously released single “Stay Between Us” along with new tracks such as “Fire Fire,” inspired by the loss of years of music and art on a damaged hard drive. “[Fire Fire] came from the grief and chaos after losing a hard drive. Years and years of art and music all gone. I think for anyone, when you lose something that close and personal, it feels like that era of your life goes up in flames”.

Following Majordomo’s successful debut, which was a triple j Feature Album, peaked at #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, Teenage Dads continue to expand their fan base through extensive touring across Australia, the UK, Europe, North America, and Canada.

“Majordomo finds the Dads light on their feet, joyful, busy. Jordan Finlay and co. have created a musical time capsule with a direct route to XTC and Talking Heads without playing copycat,” praised Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Majordomo review.

This September, Teenage Dads will tour the UK and Europe to promote both My Memento and Majordomo. They will also join Franz Ferdinand on their upcoming Australian tour this November.

Teenage Dads’ My Memento is out now via Chugg Music.