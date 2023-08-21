Teenage Joans are going on a national album tour one month after the release of their highly-anticipated debut, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest.

Due for release in October, the indie rock outfit’s debut full-length is “definitely not the release most will expect,” according to a press release. Produced by Jarred Nettle, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is said to be influenced by 5 Seconds of Summer and Camp Cope.

"This is Teenage Joans in its purest form," the band's Cahli Blakers insists. "Our music has evolved so much, and all of our different inspirations have come together into this one little baby – our little baby," adds Tahlia Borg. In November, they'll celebrate the album on the road, performing in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below). They'll be supported by bella amor, Aleksiah, and Dulcie at various dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 22nd at 10am AEST. Formed in 2018 when the pair were still teenagers, Teenage Joans were triple j Unearthed High winners in 2020. One year later, they featured in Tone Deaf's Get to Know series: "Teenage Joans are the Adelaide duo who have firmly cemented themselves as ones to watch, despite only being fresh out of high school," we wrote at the time. Teenage Joans' The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is out Friday, October 13th via Domestic La La (pre-save/pre-order here).

Teenage Joans National Album Tour

With special guests bella amor & aleksiah

Tickets available via teenagejoans.com.au

Thursday, November 2nd (All Ages)

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 4th (All Ages)

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 7th (18+)

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 9th (All Ages)

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 10th (18+)*

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA

*bella amor not appearing. Dulcie main support