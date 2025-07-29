After nearly two decades apart, Teenager, the cult electronic rock project of Nick Littlemore (PNAU, Empire of the Sun) and Pip Brown (aka Ladyhawke), is back in full swing.

Their latest single, “Love Is You”, drops today, July 3oth, continuing the pair’s unexpected but very welcome reunion and offering a third taste of their forthcoming album Fourteen, due later this year.

Following earlier singles “A.A.” and “Sail The Seas”, “Love Is You” is a hypnotic, synth-drenched love song that leans hard into the dance floor. Pulsing basslines, swirling production and a lush, cinematic atmosphere frame Ladyhawke’s unmistakable vocals, as she sings about longing, devotion and the kind of infatuation that takes over completely.

“Sometimes songs really shoot out like arrows, straight from the heart into existence,” Littlemore says of the track. “Sometimes songs really are spells that bring light in straight from the sun. Sometimes songs just feel right. That happens a lot when Ladyhawke sings them.”

It’s been almost 20 years since Teenager first emerged with their debut Thirteen, a chaotic, punk-influenced electro-rock album that carved out a cult following across Australia, the UK and the US. Recorded across studios in Sydney, London, New York, Paris and Los Angeles, the album featured contributions from members of Sonic Youth, The Birthday Party, Van She, The Presets, and Luke Steele, laying the groundwork for what came next in both artists’ careers.

Pip Brown went on to release her breakout debut as Ladyhawke in 2008, featuring indie club classics like “Paris Is Burning” and “My Delirium”. Meanwhile, Littlemore doubled down on PNAU, later launching Empire of the Sun with Luke Steele and producing globally loved anthems like “Walking On A Dream”, “We Are The People”, and the PNAU remix of “Cold Heart” by Elton John & Dua Lipa.

Despite the detour into separate projects, the creative spark between Littlemore and Brown has never faded. They kept collaborating over the years — sometimes across continents — and the songs that make up Fourteen have slowly taken shape in the background.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Now, with “Love Is You” out in the world, it’s clear they’re not just picking up where they left off. They’re building something new; dreamy, nostalgic, and completely euphoric.

Teenager’s “Love Is You” is available now.