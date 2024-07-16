The Tenacious D concert in Newcastle has been postponed, prompting speculation it’s due to Kyle Gass’s controversial remarks about Donald Trump.

Earlier today we brought you the news that Gass, one half of the comedy-rock duo with Jack Black, was facing widespread backlash over a controversial comment at the band’s recent Sydney concert.

During the concert, which also celebrated Gass’s 64th birthday, he made a controversial comment that sparked significant online debate.

The comment was made after Black brought a birthday cake onstage and asked Gass to make a wish.

Gass’s response, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referred to the recent attack on Trump and was met with laughter from the audience. This remark was captured in fan-taken video footage that has since circulated widely on social media (watch below).

Gass’s comment came at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre on July 14th, with the incident occurring a day after former US President Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt.

Jack Black went on stage with his band over the weekend and his bandmate said "don't miss Trump next time" to laughs from the audience. Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A month ago, he was a featured speaker at Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles. "We must come together" indeed. pic.twitter.com/HGlNTlzure — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

Gass’s comment was met with condemnation.

Senator Ralph Babet, leader of the United Australia Party, even took to social media to demand that Tenacious D be deported for the Gass’s joke. In a statement, Babet claimed Glass’ comments were in fact not a joke, and he called on Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles to “revoke their visas.”

Even Kyle Sandilands was shocked by the comment, with Tenacious D being banned from The Kyle and Jackie O Show for life.

And now the next tour date on Tenacious D’s ‘Spicy Meatball Tour’ is no longer going ahead.

“Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D’s concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed,” a note reads on Ticketek.

“Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available,” the note adds.

After Newcastle, the Grammy Award-winning pair have dates remaining in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, and Auckland on their ANZ tour, but it’s unclear if these shows will now go ahead.

Tone Deaf reached out to Frontier Touring for comment, but the company said “there’s no further statement” at this time.